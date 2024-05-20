Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives $28.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EQNR shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 558.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQNR opened at $28.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.85. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $25.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

