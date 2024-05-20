Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MREO)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Mereo BioPharma Group in a report released on Wednesday, May 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Mereo BioPharma Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Mereo BioPharma Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

MREO has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Thursday.

MREO stock opened at $3.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 581,066.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

