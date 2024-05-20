Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cummins Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cummins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will earn $4.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.04. The consensus estimate for Cummins’ current full-year earnings is $18.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q1 2025 earnings at $5.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $21.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $24.96 EPS.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

Cummins Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CMI opened at $285.56 on Monday. Cummins has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $304.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $289.61 and its 200-day moving average is $258.03. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC grew its position in Cummins by 3.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 200.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,048,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,915,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,430 shares of company stock worth $11,608,848 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.19%.

About Cummins

(Get Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.