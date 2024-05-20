Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESNT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ESNT

Essent Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ESNT opened at $56.83 on Monday. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $59.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.73 and a 200-day moving average of $53.19. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.14. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.40% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $298.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.94%.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,525.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Essent Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in Essent Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Essent Group by 38.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 177,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 49,393 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Essent Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essent Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Essent Group during the first quarter valued at $8,742,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.