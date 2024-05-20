Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Position Reduced by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank grew its stake in Expedia Group by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Expedia Group by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $149.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $158.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $113.50 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $160.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.74. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Further Reading

