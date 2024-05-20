Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Holdings Trimmed by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 457,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,560,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,737,000 after purchasing an additional 398,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,633,000 after purchasing an additional 104,161 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,279,000 after purchasing an additional 42,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,869,000 after buying an additional 34,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,224.40.

FICO stock opened at $1,411.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 74.09, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $745.45 and a 1 year high of $1,415.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,232.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,193.56.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total value of $10,079,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at $36,081,302.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total value of $10,079,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,081,302.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,834,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $30,941,120 over the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

