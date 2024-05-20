Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.9% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $204.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $588.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $134.40 and a 1 year high of $205.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $716,340.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at $8,222,569.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $716,340.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,222,569.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,071,414 shares of company stock valued at $196,746,504 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.