Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 11,119.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,200 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth $2,778,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,669,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,335,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FNF shares. Stephens upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $52.28 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.61 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

