Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 175,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 20,510 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 233,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,924,000. Finally, Kickstand Ventures LLC. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3,706.1% in the fourth quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 249,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after buying an additional 242,676 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $44.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $46.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.01.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

