Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $596,000 Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in ONEOK by 605.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 283.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ONEOK from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.58.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock opened at $82.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.19 and a 52-week high of $83.05. The company has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.03.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

