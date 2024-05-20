Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $599,000 Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 84.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,279,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,795,000 after buying an additional 87,203 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,521,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,046,000 after acquiring an additional 80,431 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,177,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,863,000 after purchasing an additional 714,376 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,800,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,881,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,867,000 after purchasing an additional 51,249 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $94.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.53. The company has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $96.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 51.87%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,403. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.39.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

