Financial Contrast: 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) vs. Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) and 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eyenovia and 89bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia $3,787.00 10,667.51 -$27.26 million ($0.75) -1.00 89bio N/A N/A -$142.19 million ($2.01) -4.29

Eyenovia has higher revenue and earnings than 89bio. 89bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eyenovia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Eyenovia has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 89bio has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Eyenovia and 89bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia N/A -322.68% -100.51% 89bio N/A -34.76% -31.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Eyenovia and 89bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eyenovia 0 0 3 0 3.00 89bio 0 2 5 0 2.71

Eyenovia currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,233.51%. 89bio has a consensus target price of $28.14, suggesting a potential upside of 226.10%. Given Eyenovia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eyenovia is more favorable than 89bio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.8% of Eyenovia shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Eyenovia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of 89bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eyenovia beats 89bio on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eyenovia

(Get Free Report)

Eyenovia, Inc., an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis. It has a license agreement with Bausch Health Ireland Limited to develop and commercialize MicroPine in the United States and Canada; a license agreement with Arctic Vision (Hong Kong) Limited to develop and commercialize MicroPine, MicroLine, and Mydcombi in China and South Korea; and Senju Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MicroPine, MicroLine, and Mydcombi. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

About 89bio

(Get Free Report)

89bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.