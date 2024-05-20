Financial Review: Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) vs. Tuya (NYSE:TUYA)

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) and Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Twilio and Tuya’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twilio $4.19 billion 2.53 -$1.02 billion ($4.01) -15.48 Tuya $229.99 million 4.58 -$60.31 million ($0.11) -19.00

Tuya has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twilio. Tuya is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Twilio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Twilio has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tuya has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Twilio and Tuya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twilio -17.37% -0.89% -0.75% Tuya -26.23% -4.66% -4.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Twilio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Tuya shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Twilio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Tuya shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Twilio and Tuya, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twilio 2 10 9 0 2.33 Tuya 0 0 2 0 3.00

Twilio currently has a consensus price target of $69.95, indicating a potential upside of 12.68%. Tuya has a consensus price target of $2.70, indicating a potential upside of 29.19%. Given Tuya’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tuya is more favorable than Twilio.

Summary

Twilio beats Tuya on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication. It also offers software products to build direct, personalized relationships with their end users, such as segment, a platform that provides tools for first-party data by unifying real-time information collected; and engage, an automation platform for the delivery of omnichannel campaigns. Twilio Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc. offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices. It also offers a wide range of cloud-based value-added services to businesses, developers, and end users to develop and manage IoT experiences. In addition, the company sells finished smart devices. It offers its solutions to smart home, smart business, healthcare, education, agriculture, outdoors and sport, and entertainment industries. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

