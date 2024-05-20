Financial Survey: Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) vs. Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX)

Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Free Report) and Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Gores Holdings IX and Morgan Stanley Direct Lending, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Gores Holdings IX alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gores Holdings IX 0 0 0 0 N/A Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 0 4 2 0 2.33

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a consensus target price of $21.58, suggesting a potential downside of 6.36%. Given Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Morgan Stanley Direct Lending is more favorable than Gores Holdings IX.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings IX N/A N/A $23.25 million N/A N/A Morgan Stanley Direct Lending $367.74 million 5.60 $231.01 million $3.10 7.44

This table compares Gores Holdings IX and Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has higher revenue and earnings than Gores Holdings IX.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Gores Holdings IX shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Gores Holdings IX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gores Holdings IX and Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings IX N/A -59.88% 3.41% Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 62.34% 12.87% 6.39%

Summary

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending beats Gores Holdings IX on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gores Holdings IX

(Get Free Report)

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings IX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings IX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.