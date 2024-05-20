Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Announces Dividend of $0.20

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.201 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.19.

OTCMKTS FINGF opened at $32.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.26. Finning International has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $34.93.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

