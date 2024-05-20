First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Receives $16.15 Average Target Price from Analysts

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.15.

FHN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 234,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 70,830 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 309,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 17,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FHN opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.09.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

