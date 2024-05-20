First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,806 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in First Solar were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 948.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,186,646 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $191,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 848,623 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $137,130,000 after acquiring an additional 472,327 shares in the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 615.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 408,012 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $65,931,000 after acquiring an additional 350,996 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 504.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $68,852,000 after acquiring an additional 333,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,040,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,945,549,000 after acquiring an additional 279,424 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSLR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Solar from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $187.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on First Solar from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.20.

First Solar stock opened at $198.25 on Monday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $224.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total value of $602,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,051.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $393,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,120.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total value of $602,869.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,051.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,265,869. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

