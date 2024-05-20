Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.88.

Get Five9 alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Five9

Five9 Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02. Five9 has a one year low of $52.64 and a one year high of $92.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $239.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.64 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Five9

In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $420,435.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five9

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.