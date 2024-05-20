Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1107 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $18.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.21. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $19.31.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
