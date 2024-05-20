Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:FFC opened at $14.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

