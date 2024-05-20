Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives $26.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.47.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 240.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 975.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

