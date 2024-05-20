Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Freshworks from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Freshworks stock opened at $13.64 on Monday. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.69.

In other Freshworks news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 430,149 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $8,792,245.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $94,831.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,565.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 430,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $8,792,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,262 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,461 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,171,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,530 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Freshworks by 107.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,050,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,764,000 after buying an additional 2,097,280 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,311,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,175,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,589,000 after acquiring an additional 193,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,222,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,280,000 after acquiring an additional 963,426 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

