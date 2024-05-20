FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Cousins Properties Incorporated Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cousins Properties in a research report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.58. The consensus estimate for Cousins Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.54). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $209.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Cousins Properties Trading Down 0.4 %

CUZ opened at $23.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average is $22.75.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.22%.

Insider Transactions at Cousins Properties

In other Cousins Properties news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $1,657,271.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,676.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cousins Properties

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 53,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.6% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,046,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,685,000 after acquiring an additional 50,956 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 235,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 55,783 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

