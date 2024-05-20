FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Gain Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Chardan Capital (NASDAQ:GANX)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Chardan Capital increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gain Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.28). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gain Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.11) per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Gain Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

GANX opened at $2.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41. Gain Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.33. The company has a market cap of $47.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03.

Insider Transactions at Gain Therapeutics

In other news, Director Jeffrey Scott Riley acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $115,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $115,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

