FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mereo BioPharma Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Thursday.

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Mereo BioPharma Group stock opened at $3.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 6.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $4.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter valued at $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 581,066.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the first quarter worth about $99,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

