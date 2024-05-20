FY2024 Earnings Forecast for 23448 (LAB.TO) Issued By Alliance Global Partners (TSE:LAB)

23448 (LAB.TO) (TSE:LABFree Report) – Research analysts at Alliance Global Partners dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of 23448 (LAB.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for 23448 (LAB.TO)’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

23448 (LAB.TO) (TSE:LABGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$9.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.67 million.

Fluidigm focuses on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF® and microfluidics technologies, it develops, manufactures, and markets multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies.

