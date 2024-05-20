FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) Issued By Cormark

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a report released on Thursday, May 16th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. Cormark also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.53). The company had revenue of C$23.29 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

