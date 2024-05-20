FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Ferroglobe PLC Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ferroglobe in a research report issued on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Ferroglobe’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $375.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.80 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

Shares of GSM opened at $6.03 on Monday. Ferroglobe has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Ferroglobe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferroglobe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $944,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ferroglobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 5.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,252,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,113,000 after buying an additional 233,114 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the third quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

See Also

