FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Issued By Cormark

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – Cormark increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.04). Superior Plus had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of C$985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.75 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.69.

Superior Plus Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPB opened at C$9.39 on Monday. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$9.05 and a 52-week high of C$10.90. The stock has a market cap of C$2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.14.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 313.04%.

Insider Activity

In other Superior Plus news, Director Allan Angus Macdonald acquired 53,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.45 per share, with a total value of C$500,983.67. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

