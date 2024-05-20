FY2024 EPS Estimates for Alerus Financial Co. Reduced by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Alerus Financial in a report issued on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.44. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alerus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

ALRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alerus Financial from $23.50 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Hovde Group raised Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Alerus Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ALRS opened at $19.75 on Monday. Alerus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85. The firm has a market cap of $390.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 3.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 4,147.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 25,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alerus Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 911,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,905,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Alerus Financial by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 67,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 155.11%.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

