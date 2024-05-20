FY2024 EPS Estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Lifted by Barrington Research

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 16th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.02. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Heidrick & Struggles International’s current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $35.97 on Monday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.78. The firm has a market cap of $728.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $253.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.17 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.95%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Institutional Trading of Heidrick & Struggles International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 559.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,382.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

