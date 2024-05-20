FY2024 EPS Estimates for Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Reduced by Analyst

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Iris Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iris Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Iris Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.58 million.

IREN has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of IREN opened at $6.02 on Monday. Iris Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Iris Energy by 19.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,117,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 184,039 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 613,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 196,635 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Iris Energy by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after buying an additional 356,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Iris Energy by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 62,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 34,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

