FY2024 EPS Estimates for Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Increased by Analyst

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Lumos Pharma in a report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.26) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.33). The consensus estimate for Lumos Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.15) per share.

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.08). Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 119.87% and a negative net margin of 2,434.69%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LUMO

Lumos Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LUMO opened at $2.54 on Monday. Lumos Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lumos Pharma stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Free Report) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.25% of Lumos Pharma worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

About Lumos Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products and therapies for people with rare diseases. Its primary product candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.