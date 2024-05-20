FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Largo Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NYSE:LGO)

Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Largo in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.80 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Largo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.
Largo Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LGO opened at $1.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $103.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Largo has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $4.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Largo
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Largo by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 22,437 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in Largo in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Largo during the third quarter worth $36,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Largo
Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Largo
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.