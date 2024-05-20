FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Largo Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NYSE:LGO)

Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Largo in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.80 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Largo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

Get Largo alerts:

Largo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LGO opened at $1.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $103.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Largo has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $4.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Largo

Largo ( NYSE:LGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Largo had a negative net margin of 24.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $44.17 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Largo by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 22,437 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in Largo in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Largo during the third quarter worth $36,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Largo

(Get Free Report)

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.