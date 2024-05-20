FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Vecima Networks Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vecima Networks in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now anticipates that the company will earn $1.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Vecima Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share.

Vecima Networks stock opened at C$22.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$534.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.09. Vecima Networks has a 52-week low of C$14.50 and a 52-week high of C$23.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

