FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Vecima Networks Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vecima Networks in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now anticipates that the company will earn $1.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Vecima Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share.
Vecima Networks Price Performance
Vecima Networks stock opened at C$22.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$534.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.09. Vecima Networks has a 52-week low of C$14.50 and a 52-week high of C$23.01.
Vecima Networks Dividend Announcement
About Vecima Networks
Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vecima Networks
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.