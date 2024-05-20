FY2025 EPS Estimates for Boralex Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Free Report) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Boralex in a report issued on Thursday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share.

BLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Boralex to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Boralex from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.13.

Boralex stock opened at C$32.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$25.40 and a 52 week high of C$39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.42.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.15). Boralex had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of C$315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$262.30 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Boralex’s payout ratio is 67.35%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

