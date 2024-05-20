FY2025 EPS Estimates for HealthEquity, Inc. Lifted by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for HealthEquity in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $2.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.04. The consensus estimate for HealthEquity’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 5.57%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HQY. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

Shares of HQY opened at $79.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 123.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.07. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 36.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,221,000. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at $865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $2,694,784.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,106,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $2,694,784.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,106,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $211,265.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,904.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,823 shares of company stock worth $5,482,975. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

