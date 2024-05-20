Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Craig Hallum

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GAMB. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ GAMB opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gambling.com Group has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $32.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gambling.com Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Gambling.com Group by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 129,182 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $649,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gambling.com Group by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 353,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 212,742 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About Gambling.com Group

(Get Free Report)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.