GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Price Target Increased to $10.50 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GCMG. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on GCM Grosvenor from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of GCMG opened at $9.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 0.51. GCM Grosvenor has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCMG. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,342,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,505 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 216,964 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter valued at about $873,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 164,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 43,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,480,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,278,000 after purchasing an additional 37,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

