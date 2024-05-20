GDS (GDS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. GDS has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $360.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.21 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 43.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. On average, analysts expect GDS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS Price Performance

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $9.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.31. GDS has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $14.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on GDS from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

Get Our Latest Report on GDS

GDS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.