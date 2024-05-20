GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $81.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.25. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $94.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

