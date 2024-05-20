GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 174.2% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,459,510.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,459,510.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GEHC opened at $81.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.25. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

