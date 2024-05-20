Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) and Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Head-To-Head Review

Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Free Report) and Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Hemp and Xometry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Hemp -674.14% -15,656.36% -195.12% Xometry -13.68% -15.90% -7.54%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.3% of Xometry shares are held by institutional investors. 60.9% of Generation Hemp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of Xometry shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Generation Hemp has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xometry has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Generation Hemp and Xometry, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A Xometry 0 2 3 0 2.60

Xometry has a consensus target price of $24.40, suggesting a potential upside of 50.34%. Given Xometry’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Xometry is more favorable than Generation Hemp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Generation Hemp and Xometry’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Hemp $680,000.00 36.83 -$9.82 million N/A N/A Xometry $463.41 million 1.70 -$67.47 million ($1.36) -11.93

Generation Hemp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xometry.

Summary

Xometry beats Generation Hemp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Hemp

Evergreen Sustainable Enterprises, Inc. operates as a hemp company. It engages in leases warehouse space to hemp seed growers. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services. It serves aerospace, healthcare, robotics, industrial, defense, energy, automotive, government, education, and consumer goods industries. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

