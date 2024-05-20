Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. KLR Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 323,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 22,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

PFFD stock opened at $19.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.59. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $20.43.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

