Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Shares of GLBS stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. The company has a market cap of $43.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Globus Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $3.15.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter.
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.
