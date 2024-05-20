Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $196.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.19 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 12.68%. On average, analysts expect Golden Ocean Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GOGL stock opened at $15.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.32. Golden Ocean Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is currently 214.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

