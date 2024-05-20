Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 80,103 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 80,103 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $52.70 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day moving average is $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

