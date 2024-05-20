Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,375 ($42.39).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,335 ($41.89) target price on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($43.33) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Greggs from GBX 3,390 ($42.58) to GBX 3,340 ($41.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

In related news, insider Roisin Currie bought 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,766 ($34.74) per share, with a total value of £1,797.90 ($2,258.10). In other news, insider Roisin Currie purchased 65 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,766 ($34.74) per share, with a total value of £1,797.90 ($2,258.10). Also, insider Richard Hutton sold 18,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,758 ($34.64), for a total value of £496,577.90 ($623,684.88). Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

LON:GRG opened at GBX 2,830 ($35.54) on Wednesday. Greggs has a 52-week low of GBX 2,244 ($28.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,910 ($36.55). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,794.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,677.68. The company has a market capitalization of £2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2,035.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a GBX 86 ($1.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Greggs’s previous dividend of $16.00. Greggs’s payout ratio is currently 4,460.43%.

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

