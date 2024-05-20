Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) CEO Andrew R. Allen Sells 24,263 Shares

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew R. Allen sold 24,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $18,197.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 985,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gritstone bio Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GRTS opened at $0.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.33.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 232.42% and a negative net margin of 926.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRTS. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Gritstone bio from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Gritstone bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gritstone bio

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gritstone bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Gritstone bio by 78.0% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gritstone bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

About Gritstone bio

(Get Free Report)

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, an individualized immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancers; and has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.