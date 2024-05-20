Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) to Issue — Dividend of $2.60

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 2.5963 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous — dividend of $2.14.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $88.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.64. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $100.21.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.19. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 54.28% and a net margin of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $211.59 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Burry Just Sold Amazon, Replaced it With Alibaba, is He Right?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Stocks That Look Like Chipotle in the Early Days
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Dole is a Tasty Low Hanging Treat for Value Hunters
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.