Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) to Issue — Dividend of $2.60

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 2.5963 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous — dividend of $2.14.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $88.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.64. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $100.21.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.19. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 54.28% and a net margin of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $211.59 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMAB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.